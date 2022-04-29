WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Bongani Chinkanda

In this episode, Gugu and Bongani discuss the thinking behind The Family Table. Why these conversations are important now in SA and what the audience should expect. A doting dad and an avid cyclist, Bongani shares more about his entrepreneurial journey and why he is passionate about mental health.

The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

