WATCH | ‘The Family Table’ featuring Bongani Chinkanda
In this episode, the team breaks down The Family Table and what the viewers can expect in future
29 April 2022 - 06:00
In this episode, Gugu and Bongani discuss the thinking behind The Family Table. Why these conversations are important now in SA and what the audience should expect. A doting dad and an avid cyclist, Bongani shares more about his entrepreneurial journey and why he is passionate about mental health.
The Family Table is a weekly discussion in which inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.
• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.