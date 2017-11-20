Bob off? Mugabe’s former minions give him treatment he so often doled out

Is it over?

Zimbabwe's notorious and feared long-time ruler, Robert Mugabe, at the age of 93, was fired by his own Zanu-PF party on Sunday, exactly five days after a convoy of military tanks ominously started rolling into Harare.

His greatest mistake after 37 years in power? Under-estimating his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa's clout, and over-estimating his wife Grace's political muscle.

But despite his party threatening him with impeachment if he did not resign as president of the country, Mugabe did not budge on Sunday night. Reuters and AFP both reported he would step down, but in a lengthy address on state television, he did not say a word about quitting.