Security minister blames MDC for Zimbabwe protest chaos

Ncube blamed the protests on meetings allegedly held last month by the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, a civic society group. He said the series of meetings held by the group were meant to cause disturbances in the country.

“These meetings were co-ordinated by Crisis Coalition and some identified foreign agents. There were other meetings such as the one held [on] 11th January 2019 in Belvedere, whose agenda was to plan for the disturbance of peace and render the country ungovernable,” said Ncube.

“Pursuant to the nefarious agenda, the MDC Alliance activated its notorious terror groups which include the so called Democratic Resistance Committees and the paramilitary Vanguard.”

However, the civil society group denied being part of a regime-change agenda and condemned the government’s heavy-handed response to the protests. It said it stood in solidarity with ordinary Zimbabweans.

Thabani Moyo, a spokesperson of the coalition, told TimesLIVE that Ncube’s comments were regrettable, as the coalition had repeatedly stated its position that it was an institution that represents the collective voices of all civic society organisations with a vision for a democratic Zimbabwe.

“We believe in entrenching the ethos of governance and democracy through peaceful and democratic processes. Everything else is a process of desperation and scape-goating which is deplorable. The government must operate from the position of truth telling and accept the role of civic society as that of checks and balances which is aimed at strengthening the democratic governance of the country,” said Moyo.

A crackdown by security forces is expected to intensify in the hotspot townships in Harare and Bulawayo, which were the epicentre of the protests.

There were unconfirmed social media reports of night-rime raids in the townships.