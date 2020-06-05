LISTEN | Journalists talk about Cyclone Idai - one year later

Begaja is a small village just under 70km, as the crow flies, from the port city Beira in Mozambique.

The drive is roughly 300km and takes about four hours, given that military roadblocks are frequent and the last leg of the journey is a 50km dirt road that runs parallel to the Buzi River.

The village is no longer where it once was after flood waters wiped out the area.

One year ago, the Sunday Times covered the story just days after the cyclone hit, and flood waters were still receding.

Now, a year later, we revisited the area and the people who were affected by the disaster.

We catch up with multimedia journalist Emile Bosch and photographer Alaister Russell as they talk about how they were received in the village, now 2.5km away from the original settlement.