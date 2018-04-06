DionWired removes misleading ad after Advertising Standards Authority ruling

Appliance store DionWired has removed an advertisement for indoor air conditioning units after the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled it was misleading and must be removed.

DionWired commercial development director Jody Forrester said they were “aligned” with the ASA ruling.

“Our product description did not aptly inform the customer that an exterior unit is required in order for the indoor unit to be operational. As a result we have removed all individual air conditioner units from the website‚ and are in the process of reloading as bundled products.