Remember when Woolworths hastily recalled a range of girls’ T-shirts on discovering that the fluffy bits on them weren’t so-called faux fur‚ as labelled‚ but rather real animal fur?

That was two weeks before Christmas‚ and the retailer‚ which has a no-animal fur policy‚ was mortified.

“We would like to sincerely apologise to our customers for this disappointing incident‚” the retailer said at the time. “Our supplier purchased trims from a third party‚ based on our synthetic specifications‚ and did not test whether the fibre was synthetic or from animal fur.”

It turns out the passing off of real fur as fake or “faux”‚ as the clothing industry refers to it‚ has been happening on a wide scale.

A British parliamentary inquiry was initiated after a series of reports on Sky News revealed that major British retailers were mis-selling real animal fur as synthetic.

Products advertised as faux fur were tested by a fibres expert and found to be rabbit‚ mink‚ fox‚ raccoon dog and cat.

Sky News was invited to give evidence in parliament about its findings along with major retailers found to be selling the real fur items‚ including House of Fraser‚ Missguided and Boohoo.