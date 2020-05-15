GamersLIVE

Ghost of Tsushima is basically a gorgeous playable samurai film

15 May 2020 - 15:37 By Christine King
Ghost of Tsushima is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on 17 July 2020.
Ghost of Tsushima is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on 17 July 2020.
Image: Supplied

PlayStation’s latest State of Play features almost 18 minutes of actual Ghost of Tsushima gameplay. I don’t know about you, but they had me at fox-based shrine guidance.

Also, it has a Samurai Cinema mode so you can actually play it in black and white, with extra wind, and film grain textures.

Ghost of Tsushima is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on July 17 2020 and now I’m a jealous Xbox owner.

Tune in for an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 17th July.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

GTA V is free on the Epic Games Store until next week

From today until May 14, Rockstar’s fun-with-guns sim is available to download and keep forever at exactly zero cost to you.
News
1 hour ago

VS Gaming leagues for Dota 2, League of Legends now open

Telkom VS Gaming has opened the final call for registration for 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive', 'League of Legends' and 'Dota 2' leagues. It ...
News
1 day ago

Check out this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

This is what next gen games could look like. They probably won’t, but they technically could.
News
1 day ago

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster is looking fully sick

If Motörhead’s 'Ace of Spades' is indelibly associated in your head with doing a sequence of perfectly executed flips, grinds, and grabs in digital ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA's lockdown South Africa
  4. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa
  5. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X