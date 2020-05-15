Ghost of Tsushima is basically a gorgeous playable samurai film

PlayStation’s latest State of Play features almost 18 minutes of actual Ghost of Tsushima gameplay. I don’t know about you, but they had me at fox-based shrine guidance.

Also, it has a Samurai Cinema mode so you can actually play it in black and white, with extra wind, and film grain textures.

Ghost of Tsushima is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on July 17 2020 and now I’m a jealous Xbox owner.