Game Review | Rock of Ages 3 - Make & Break

Rock of Ages 3 is like a Kinder Egg - and I mean the Kinder Eggs from the 90s, with the toy inside the egg, before they were banned because the American kids kept choking while trying to swallow them whole or something.

It’s a delicious exterior, it really is. But inside there’s just a cheap, flimsy toy that you play with for five minutes and then forget about.

But granted, those five minutes are a lot of fun.

The game’s Monty Python-esque style is immediately apparent in the art, animation, music, and sound effects. If Terry Gilliam gets royalties every time a fart noise is played over an animated figure cut out of an old painting, then his retirement is about to get a bit more comfortable.

Where Rock of Ages 3 really shines is in the cinematic sequences between levels. The aesthetic is so wonderful that I wish ACE Team would just make a historical adventure game and forget about the boulder-rolling stuff.