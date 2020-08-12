GamersLIVE

Mettlestate’s PUBG Mobile S6 Open and Pro Series announced

12 August 2020 - 12:12 By Wessel Minnie
The PUBG Mobile S6 Open Series will kick off on 17 August and run until 14 September 2020. There's a prize pool of R3,000 up for grabs
Image: Supplied

Mettlestate's PUBG Mobile S6 Open and Pro Series have been announced, with all South African PUBG Mobile welcome to join in the action. Here's what you need to know about the tournament series featuring a combined prize pool of R10,000.

The PUBG Mobile S6 Open Series is, as the name suggests, open to everyone who plays PUBG Mobile in South Africa. Both the Pro and Open Series is for Quads, which means you need three friends to join in the action. Registration for Mettlestate's PUBG Mobile S6 Open Series is now open, and you can head on over to the dedicated tournament page on the Mettlestate website to enter. Registrations close on 14 August. 

The PUBG Mobile S6 Open Series will kick off on 17 August and run until 14 September 2020. There's a prize pool of R3,000 up for grabs.

Open Series prize pool distribution:

  • 1st place - R1,500
  • 2nd place - R1,000
  • 3rd place - R500

The top four teams in the Open Series will be promoted to S7 of the PUBG Mobile Series.   Teams who've made it to the Pro Series in S5 will compete for a nice, big prize pool of R7,000. The PUBG Mobile Pro Series S6 kicks off on 19 August and runs until 16 September 2020.

Teams participating in the PUBG Mobile Pro Series S6:

The PUBG Mobile Pro Series S6 kicks off on 19 August and runs until 16 September 2020.
Image: Supplied

While you can't qualify for this tournament anymore, it will definitely be an exciting one to follow.

The prize pool distribution is:

  • 1st place - R4,000
  • 2nd place - R2,000
  • 3rd place - R1,000

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

