Laptop Review | Asus TUF A15

In the gaming world, the only thing that’s made more of a splash on the market than the gaming laptop has been AMD’s Ryzen series of processors. Well, that and laissez-faire capitalism causing a culture of burnout and crunch, but I digress. The Asus TUF A15 attempts to merge the gaming world’s two success stories by creating a gaming laptop powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series – the charmingly titled Renoir – but with a twist! Asus is catering to a budget-conscious audience.

Where the ROG gaming line from Asus touts Mayan-influenced aesthetics and aims for the premium, high-end gamer experience, the TUF line instead opts for a more rugged aesthetic and favours… uhm, boets with bakkies? Perhaps the T in TUF stands for Transvaal? We’re getting off point. It’s the company’s budget gaming range, basically.

I say budget. The TUF A15 touts a monstrous eight cores and sixteen threads in its Ryzen 7 4800U CPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage, and in an interesting twist, Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060. All of these delicious components are neatly packaged and rendered on a 15.6” 1080p 144Hz “nano-edge” IPS display. More than just a gaming laptop, the TUF A15 has all the makings of a productivity super-suite, ideal for gamers and designers alike.

Okay, but let’s dispense with the formalities. You want to know how this thing performs and I must admit, I’m kind of underwhelmed.

On paper, the TUF A15 certainly looks like the business. It’s got the specs, it’s got a sexy design, everything’s there! My issues with it stem from the decisions Asus seems to have made here, presumably concessions made in accordance with a budget-friendly design.

The IPS display is the first perpetrator. Despite its claimed 144Hz refresh rate, response times could not keep up. This resulted in noticeable ghosting at high frame rates, with no G-Sync compatibility to help mask that. There was less ghosting at 60FPS, but then just use a 60Hz panel, right? Bizarrely for an IPS display, colours also looked notably under-saturated. Even HDR video looked sub-standard next to my own non-HDR IPS monitor. Underwhelming.