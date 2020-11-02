GamersLIVE

Esports

ATK Arena’s Apex Legends team makes it to the ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs

02 November 2020 - 16:23 By Wessel Minnie
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Image: Supplied

We've been following ATK Arena's Apex Legends team, who are arguably the best in South Africa right now, as they fight for glory in the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) Autumn Circuit. In the Autumn Circuit #2  Middle East and Africa tournament, we saw the team take the fight to international competition, and place first, a massive achievement to say the least.

ATK Arena's Apex Legends team wins

ATK Arena's Apex Legends team pulled off an incredible performance at the Autumn Circuit #3. Through six rounds of play, the team showed just how good they are, despite their ping disadvantage against the international teams competing. They placed first in both Round 1 and Round 6, with third-place finishes in Round 3 and Round 5.

This amazing performance saw ATK Arena's Apex Legends team place first in the ALGS Autumn Circuit #3, one point above international squad Flying Camels. Another South African team, DNMK, placed fourth in the tournament. The ATK Arena Apex Legends team, for their massive effort, won $3,000 (roughly R49,000) as well as 1,500 ALGS points.

The players are:

On Twitter, ATK Arena congratulated their team, stating:

"Our Apex Legends team just made it through to the ALGS Autumn Circuit playoffs!! This is an incredible win for the team continuing to compete at 200ms and still turning out the best in the Middle East & Africa."

With their win, ATK Arena's Apex Legends team have now secured their spot in the ALGS Autumn Circuit Playoffs for Middle East and Africa. The tournament has a massive prize pool of $119,000 to fight for, which is over R1.9 million at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

We wish them all the best of luck in the playoffs. We will be watching these South African players compete, and bring local fans the coverage! The playoffs take place on 19 and 20 December 2020.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Gears 5 Xbox Series X update adds better visuals, New Game+ mode, and Dave Bautista

Gears 5 was always a handsome-looking game, but its next update is going to increase the beefiness of its visuals to dangerously muscular levels.
News
6 days ago

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stasis subclasses are designed to “get back to the feeling of Destiny 1”

Change is in the air for Destiny 2. For years players have fought back against the Darkness, an all-encompassing force of malevolence that allegedly ...
News
1 week ago

Apex Legends Open and Pro Series announced by Mettlestate

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate, in partnership with ASUS ROG, has announced an Open and Pro Series for local Apex Legends teams to ...
News
1 week ago

Predator Warzone Showdown announced with R20,000 in cash

Gaming hardware supplier Predator Gaming in collaboration with South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  4. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X