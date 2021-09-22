Game Review | The Falconeer: Warrior Edition - let’s ride!

The Falconeer is an open-world, aerial combat game set within the fantastical land of the Great Ursee. An expanse of ocean, dotted with islandic towns from which you travel, shop, and quest. You ride your majestic warbird, or other battle-ready beast depending on the class you chose, through the skies, battling other enemy falcons, airships, sea ships, and other fantastical beasts. Since it is also an open world, you are free to explore the Ursee, completing side quests, gaining Splinters, in-game currency, buying better weapons, or other upgrades for your battle-bird; Although, by “free to explore”, I mean “strongly recommended”. The mainline quests can get a bit challenging if you haven’t gone out to earn your keep and better your bird. I’m not complaining, I enjoy the RPG-esque element of having to complete a few extra jobs here and there to get the good stuff, but sometimes the side quests are just a little… boring. Delivering a jar of chemicals to another island, without an enemy in sight, means you can fast travel from A to B and back to A again within the space of a minute. It just seemed a little out of place, considering I had only just shot down 6 other warbirds and picked up a few scars of my own.

The other thing that feels a little disjointed is the way the story doesn’t flow. The game has multiple chapters that you play through, which can be done in any order. With each chapter, you can join a different faction and take on different enemies, but each time the story starts anew you keep your items and your Splinters. So when you pick a new class to play, or not, and begin the chapter, you do so all fresh-faced and fully feathered. It felt a little weird moving from one chapter to the next with them being completely unrelated. The game got a little less immersive when the chapters ended.