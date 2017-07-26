South Africa

Lucky escape after train strikes car in KwaZulu-Natal

26 July 2017 - 08:12 By Matthew Savides

Three people had a lucky escape in the KwaDukuza area north of Durban after their car was struck by a train.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics who attended the scene‚ it appears the driver was trying to cross a railway line at Charlottedale on Tuesday night when the car was hit.

"The passenger in the back of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and was severely entrapped in the wreckage. The KwaDukuza fire department had to use the jaws of life to free the injured man from the wreckage while he was under constant care of IPSS advanced life support paramedics‚" said IPSS's Paul Herbst.

Once the man was freed from the severely damaged car‚ he was intubated and placed on a ventilator before being rushed to hospital.

The two other occupants‚ who were both in the front of the car‚ sustained minor injuries.

