She wears pearls and black high heels that could impale an ant right in the middle.

But when Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto raises her slender fingers and tells the defence‚ “finished and klaar!”‚ she is every bit the no-nonsense policewoman.

It was day 29 of the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ and the accused’s defence counsel‚ Matthys Combrink‚ put the credibility of the police laboratory — which came up with potentially damning DNA evidence — under the spotlight.

On Monday‚ it was revealed that DNA from Van Breda’s mother Teresa and brother Rudi were found on scrapings of his fingernails and bloodstains on his shorts. It was also revealed that “no unknown DNA was found on the crime scene”.

Combrink said the police lab was not accredited‚ but Otto said she had been there 24 years and it was still waiting to be audited. However‚ lab staff follow international-standard operating procedures.

On Monday‚ she said the defence had been given 3‚000 pages of data which explained every detail of how the 216 samples from the Van Breda murders had been collected and analysed. It also contained a copy of their standard operating procedures.

After Combrink continued a line of questioning about accreditation‚ state prosecutor Susan Galloway objected to Judge Siraj Desai: “With respect‚ my lord‚ accreditation is not a legal requirement and Otto has already explained why they have not been accredited and Combrink should put those questions to a higher body.”