Accused sees nothing wrong in video showing man being forced into coffin

One of the #coffinassault accused has told the high court sitting in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ that he did not see anything wrong in the video which captured part of an incident where a man was forced into a coffin.

This was shortly after state prosecutor Robert Molokoane played the footage in a packed courtroom.

Victor Mlotshwa was placed in the coffin after he was apprehended on one of the farms in Blinkpan and accused of stealing copper cables.

His mother Lonea Mlotshwa cried hysterically when the footage was played. She was taken outside to compose herself.

Molokoane asked Willem Oosthuizen during cross examination if he saw anything wrong in one of the videos which he captured on his cellphone.

“Do you see anything wrong with the video‚” Molokoane asked.