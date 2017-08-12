South Africa

Youth in shocking KZN school assault video now in police custody

12 August 2017 - 08:55 By Matthew Savides
A young man is seen hitting and kicking a schoolgirl in this unverified video that is circulating on social media.
Image: Screengrab YouTube/TimesLIVE

The KwaZulu-Natal education department and local SAPS confirmed that the youth - who has not yet been named - was in the custody of Inanda police.

He is likely to appear in court on Monday‚ said Police spokeswoman Captain Thembeka Mbhele.

The youth was a Grade 9 pupil at Siyathuthuka Secondary School in Inanda‚ north of Durban‚ last year. He moved at the beginning of 2017‚ and was enrolled at a school in neighbouring KwaMashu.

The incident‚ of which the last 20 seconds was caught on cellphone footage‚ happened in November last year.

"Suspect handed over by his father. He is currently in custody‚" said KZN education spokesman Muzi Mahlambi via text message on Saturday morning.

