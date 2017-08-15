The state‚ which is opposing the bid to have the ban on dagga ruled unconstitutional‚ has filed 4‚000 pages of documents to the Pretoria High Court.

Jules Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke‚ nicknamed the dagga couple‚ have asked the court to find the ban on adult dagga use unconstitutional.

Their lawyer Paul-Michael Keichel from Schindlers Attorneys explained the delay: "The adjournment is really because in the last week‚ the state and Doctors for Life have been submitted more than 4‚000 pages of documentation".

"And truth be told‚ while we would love for the trial to run and continue [on Tuesday]‚ we don’t feel comfortable continuing without properly considering those documents.

"As they say‚ the devil is in the detail. We certainly can't continue unprepared as to what their case is. The documentation should have been in weeks ago but the fact is‚ it wasn’t."

The state was supposed to have its evidence filed by March 31‚ Advocate Don Mahon told the court in the first week of trial.