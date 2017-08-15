Neck injury expected to rule Springbok prop Frans Malherbe out of the entire Rugby Championship

A neck injury is expected to rule Springbok prop Frans Malherbe out of the entire Rugby Championship campaign.

The front rower underwent scans on Monday in Port Elizabeth to determine the severity of the injury after complaining about stiffness in his neck.

“Frans consulted a neurosurgeon in PE who suggested extended rest for the player‚ with follow up scans to be done in two weeks’ time‚” team doctor Konrad von Hagen said.

Malherbe is replaced by Ruan Dreyer‚ the Lions prop who made his Springbok debut in the third Test match against France in June.