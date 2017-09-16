South Africa

Some in Joburg city centre still experiencing power interruptions

16 September 2017 - 12:22 By Timeslive
City Power says it is aware there are individual customers who are still affected by power interruptions as a result of a variety of factors, in the Johannesburg city centre. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

While electricity was restored to all customers affected by a power interruption in the Johannesburg city centre on Wednesday‚ City Power says it is aware there are individual customers‚ both business and domestic‚ who are still affected by power interruptions as a result of a variety of factors.

“City Power has a team of electricians and technicians who are on standby on twenty four hour basis to assist customers who are affected by the power interruptions‚” the power utility said on Saturday.

It requested customers still affected to contact it by logging a call via the City Power website by using the fault-logging system or by registering on City Power app or calling the City of Johannesburg Call Centre at 0860 562 874.

Large parts of the inner city were without power for more than a week due to cable theft in underground tunnels.

