Benni McCarthy ready to take selection gamble in Cape Town derby

27 September 2017 - 15:19 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy reacts with his bench during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he has no option but to gamble on Mpho Matsi and play the defensive midfielder in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) derby against Ajax Cape Town.

Matsi is sitting on three yellow cards and if he is booked on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium will be suspended for the club’s next match – the MTN8 final against SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

Ordinarily‚ City would look to protect Matsi and leave him out of the match before the final‚ so that he runs no risk of suspension‚ but with Roland Putsche sidelined‚ McCarthy says he has little choice.

“For me I must go with my strongest squad‚" McCarthy said.

"It will be a shame if he is booked and can’t play in the final but we want to win Saturday’s derby and so I’m going with my strongest side.

“We are not focused on the cup final yet‚ only on Saturday’s game and so he’ll be in contention to play.”

The 27-year-old Matsi was a teenager when he played for the University of Pretoria in the 2009 Nedbank Cup final‚ which Moroka Swallows won‚ and he was also part of the team that beat SuperSport in December’s Telkom Knockout final.

McCarthy said bragging rights in Cape Town were essential and so the derby was a key party of their season.

“The spirit is high in our campaign and the squad is excited about the encounter.

"It’s all about the three points for us‚ which can take us to the top of the table.

"That is where we want to see ourselves.”

Austrian-born Putsche‚ who has been one of the club’s most consistent players this year‚ misses out for a second successive game after the groin strain he picked up Orlando Pirates on September 19.

It remains to be seen if Putsche will be fit in time for the October 14 final.

