Videos of an apparent drive-by shooting and gun battle surfaced on Facebook on Thursday.

In the first video‚ the occupants of a green Golf open fire on a group of four men. One of them falls to the ground while the others run away. A gunman then takes aim at the car.

In the second video of the same incident‚ the gunman fires at another man in the street. A small child then calmly wanders into the street to watch the commotion.

TimesLIVE has established that the videos were filmed in Leonsdale‚ Elsies River‚ and not Kraaifontein‚ as claimed on social media posts. However‚ police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut‚ said: "This office has no record of a shooting incident in Elsies River yesterday."

"We are aware of video footage being circulated on social media platforms where the occupants of a green VW Golf open fire at people in the street. This incident did not occur in the Kraaifontein area. The irresponsible sharing of inaccurate news on social media platforms is strongly condemned as it creates unnecessary panic in the respective communities‚'' he said.