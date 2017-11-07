South Africa

WATCH | Surprise twist in roadside police bust

07 November 2017 - 12:54 By TimesLIVE

Another day. Another crime video. Except this one has an unusual twist.

In the undated cellphone footage, three police officers gather around a man, trying to frisk him even as he twists and ducks in an attempt to escape their reach.

The officers are heard asking 'what is this' as they try to pull something out of the man's pocket. At one point an officer asks if it's 'dagga'?

The man, presumably the driver of the vehicle, suddenly rips away, falls onto one knee in front of a woman and whips out an engagement ring much to the delight of everyone. 

That's certainly one way to defuse a situation.

MORE

WATCH | Watch out! Plenty of fun as domestic worker takes the wheel

A video of a Cape Town man taking his family’s domestic worker for her first driving lesson has gone viral.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | 'Helicopter man' takes to the skies

Wednesday is the big day for “helicopter man” Hendrick Chebanga‚ who built a replica police helicopter in his backyard‚ as he takes to the skies from ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH: This gogo dancing to Washa is everything!

Actress Ntando Duma shared the cutest video of a gogo dancing to Babes Wodumo's hit track, Washa, that will make your day.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk breaks it down at his wedding

Athletics sensation Wayde van Niekerk and his gal, Chesney Campbell tied the knot over the weekend surrounded by family and friends.
TshisaLIVE
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban war memorial thieves nabbed South Africa
  2. Nearly 80% of Joburg bridges in poor state South Africa
  3. 'Johannesburg road conditions deteriorating': Transport MMC South Africa
  4. ‘Johannesburg infrastructure past its lifespan’: Mashaba South Africa
  5. A quarter of Joburg water infrastructure has less than 10-year lifespan left South Africa

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X