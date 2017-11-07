WATCH | Surprise twist in roadside police bust

Another day. Another crime video. Except this one has an unusual twist.

In the undated cellphone footage, three police officers gather around a man, trying to frisk him even as he twists and ducks in an attempt to escape their reach.

The officers are heard asking 'what is this' as they try to pull something out of the man's pocket. At one point an officer asks if it's 'dagga'?

The man, presumably the driver of the vehicle, suddenly rips away, falls onto one knee in front of a woman and whips out an engagement ring much to the delight of everyone.

That's certainly one way to defuse a situation.