The Centre for Child Law says better planning by the Gauteng education department could have prevented the current backlog in schools‚ which has left more than 30‚000 pupils unplaced at the start of the academic year.

The province had in the past failed to plan properly to predict pupil numbers and calculate how many of them provincial schools could cater for‚ according to research done by the centre.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Tuesday that around 33‚000 pupils had not yet received places in schools.

The centre‚ based in Pretoria‚ did detailed research in 2016 which indicated that the Gauteng education department had failed to do accurate modelling to predict pupil numbers.