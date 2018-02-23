Hawks mum on identities of remaining Estina suspects

Eight suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court last week in relation to the project and were granted bail.

Matakata said the only person the Hawks had mentioned after the appearance of the eight was Ajay Gupta‚ who was wanted on a corruption matter unrelated to the Estina investigation.

She said the Hawks were still negotiating with his lawyers who had written to the Hawks. Matakata said the Hawks had "responded accordingly".

Matakata said the arrest of the eight was the first phase in the Hawks state capture investigations. "It is neither a procedure nor policy to prematurely reveal pending investigations or sought suspects as this will compromise our ongoing cases‚" she said.