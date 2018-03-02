South Africa

Cape Town’s plans for what happens after Day Zero just won’t work - Here’s why

02 March 2018 - 09:02 By Josephine Kaviti Musango; Paul K Currie
People queue to fill up water bottles at Muizenberg spring in Cape Town. File photo
People queue to fill up water bottles at Muizenberg spring in Cape Town. File photo
Image: Esa Alexander

The world is watching Cape Town, counting down to Day Zero. This represents the point at which the municipality will turn off most of the city’s water distribution system. The date is not certain; it has shifted several times, and is currently predicted to arrive on July 9.

There are measures in place to manage Day Zero and beyond. The city has broadcast a disaster management strategy. It will establish 200 water distribution points across the city, at which citizens can collect their 25 litre daily water allocation.

But is this strategy robust or even feasible?

We used system dynamics, a modelling approach, to understand how the water collection plan might work. The idea was to simulate water collection as per the city’s plan over the course of a single day (24 hours).

We made some key assumptions about population size, the number of taps per distribution site and other factors. Taking these into account, the model found that it would require 12.5 hours to provide water to Cape Town’s entire population per day. And the real figure might be even higher if “random shocks” like conflict happen at the water points.

Cape Town's Day Zero horizon moves towards November

Residents in Cape Town will probably not see Day Zero this year if they continue to use 50 litres of water a day‚ but that puts the next Day Zero ...
News
19 hours ago

Our findings suggest that the city’s best technical intervention would be to double the number of distribution points to 400. This would save time and ensure that Cape Town’s whole population can be serviced. Another, perhaps more practical approach, would be to keep 200 distribution points but increase the number of taps and the water pressure at each of them.

But even these strategies won’t help if Cape Town doesn’t address the reality of conflict and related delays. These are unpredictable and incalculable. They are also the greatest indication for why Day Zero should be avoided at all costs.

Assumptions and insights

These are the assumptions we made in developing the model:

  • Cape Town’s population is estimated at 4 million people. Of these, 700 000 live in two areas that won’t have their taps turned off. These include strategic sites, like hospitals, and informal settlements.

Another 800 000 people live in close proximity to informal settlements and could potentially source water there. Based on these assumptions we calculated that 2.5 million people will be required to collect water at designated water points.

Brace yourself: Drought nails potatoes‚ onions and fruit

Research conducted into the economic impact of the drought on agriculture has revealed that the sector will take a higher than anticipated economic ...
News
22 hours ago
  • The city plans to set up 200 distribution points with an average of 50 taps per site. Equal distribution of people per water distribution point is assumed.
  • Water distributed is 25 litres per person. Individuals are able to collect up to 100 litres a day to cover four days of consumption or share with other members of their household. The model assumes that the whole population must receive their allocation.
  • Initial water pressure is assumed at a level which allows outflow of 10 litres per minute, which implies it requires 2.5 minutes to fill 25 litres or service one person
    A waiting delay of half a minute (30 seconds) from changing between containers and people is assumed.

Once the model had been run using the above assumptions, and the result of 12.5 hours was observed, we ran possible scenarios to shorten the time. These are outlined in figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Population serviced per distribution point scenarios.
Figure 1: Population serviced per distribution point scenarios.


Figure 1: Population serviced per distribution point scenarios.
A combined scenario of 75 taps per site and increasing water pressure to 20 litres to 30 litres per minute, while maintaining the 200 sites (as indicated by the green line), shows that the population would be serviced much faster: within six hours. Doubling distribution points would drop the service time to five hours, which suggests that the combined scenario is more practical.

Cabinet plans to expand zero-rated food basket due to VAT hike fury

Government is considering to add more basic goods to the list of zero-rated foodstuffs as an attempt to mitigate the impact of a value-added tax hike ...
Business
23 hours ago

Social factors

The insights outlined in figure 1 would function perfectly as technical solutions. But what happens when social and political factors are introduced into the model?

For instance, how can the city ensure that people are taking the allocated amount of water? How would military order, which has been proposed at distribution points, look in practice? What is the extent of conflict arising at the water points due to long queues? How does this compromise the ability to service people at a distribution point?

These dynamics change the aggregate impact from the well-organised technical solutions proposed above. They can be represented as random shocks, referred to here as “disruption noise”. 

Figure 2: Average population serviced per hour due to disruption noise.
Figure 2: Average population serviced per hour due to disruption noise.

This could dramatically increase the time needed to service each person, implying that fewer people are serviced per hour. This is illustrated in figure 2.

Figure 2: Average population serviced per hour due to disruption noise.
And, if random shocks happen, the time needed to service the population per distribution point will shoot up to 25 hours.

 

 

Figure 3: Comparison of Population Serviced per Distribution in Base and Disruption Noise Scenarios.
Figure 3: Comparison of Population Serviced per Distribution in Base and Disruption Noise Scenarios.

Figure 3: Comparison of Population Serviced per Distribution in Base and Disruption Noise Scenarios.

Lessons for other cities
Cape Town has managed the use of water from the demand side, for a long time. But hasn’t made many interventions on the supply side, which partly has led to the crisis.

Other cities need to learn from this. Better planning is needed, through focusing on the root cause of problems and not their symptoms, identifying the most desirable interventions, and understanding its effect.

 

About the authors: 

Josephine Kaviti Musango: Associate Professor, Stellenbosch University

Paul K Currie: Researcher, Stellenbosch University

 

The Conversation

READ MORE

Tool tracks water usage by suburbs in Cape Town

Is your suburb meeting water usage targets in Cape Town?
News
10 days ago

R6-billion to be spent to tackle drought

Government has set aside R6-billion to tackle the drought situation in the Western Cape‚ the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.
Business
8 days ago

It's like going camping: Waterless toilets are the future in Cape Town

Peter Staley built his first composting bucket toilet under the stairs of his Victorian home in a posh London neighbourhood years ago, to the horror ...
News
19 days ago

Cape officials look askance at Umgeni Water plan

Confusion surrounds the appointment of a KwaZulu-Natal water utility to help Cape Town avoid Day Zero, allegedly against the advice of city officials.
News
19 days ago

Day Zero - business has a plan for Cape Town

Chemical toilets in the basement‚ hauling your own water to the office and working in shifts so staff get time to queue at water collection points.
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Man arrested for murder of Constantia teacher Gill Packham South Africa
  2. Britain must intervene in SA land debate‚ says member of European Parliament South Africa
  3. WATCH | Explainer: The fall of the Guptas South Africa
  4. Antarctic sea ice shrinks for second-straight year Sci-Tech
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X