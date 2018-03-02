South Africa

This week’s Google search trends: Cabinet reshuffle‚ David Mabuza and Standard Bank

02 March 2018 - 20:22 By Timeslive
South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza.
South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Politics once again played a major role in South Africa’s Google searches this week‚ thanks largely to the announcement of Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet. People scrambled to find out more about the new ministers and the deputy minister. And Standard Bank trended on pay day.

On Monday night Ramaphosa announced his first cabinet since coming into office. The term “Cabinet reshuffle” saw more than 200,000 searches on the day‚ according to a Google statement issued on Friday.

Cosatu lambasts Ramaphosa for ‘recycling’ ministers

The Congress of South African Trade Unions‚ which backed President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC leader at the party's elective ...
Politics
1 day ago

The two who sparked the most interest were David Mabuza‚ the new deputy president‚ and Bheki Cele‚ who became the police minister. They each received more than 50,000 searches.

Next was Bathabile Dlamini‚ the former Social Development Minister linked to the social grants debacle‚ who survived the Cabinet shakeup. She’s now Minister of Women in the Presidency‚ a move described by the Daily Maverick as “giving women the middle finger”.

Interest in state capture and the economy was reflected in the searches for Pravin Gordhan‚ the finance minister fired by Jacob Zuma (now himself no longer president) who is now the Public Enterprises minister‚ and for Malusi Gigaba who was removed as the finance minister and given his old job at the Home Affairs department.

Zuma has gone: but the ANC’s inability to separate party from state is still a threat to democracy

The African National Congress (ANC), glossed over the causes of what nearly degenerated into a political crisis following its momentary affray with ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gordhan and Gigaba had about 10,000 searches each.

Interest in Standard Bank spiked on Wednesday. The 50,000 searches it received were largely because its systems were down‚ preventing people from making payments. And it happened at the end of the month – pay day.

On the sports front‚ Manchester United and Arsenal saw more than 50,000 over the weekend.

Search trends in South Africa tend to be news and sports-driven‚ said Google in its statement.

READ MORE:

ANC confirms Mbalula's move to Luthuli House

The ANC on Wednesday confirmed that the former minister of police Fikile Mbalula had been redeployed to Luthuli House with immediate effect.
Politics
2 days ago

Mabuza: They don't like me because I'm a village boy

Newly appointed Deputy President David Mabuza has lashed out at those questioning his suitability for the position‚ saying his name is being smeared ...
Politics
2 days ago

The night careers were sent to sleep with the fishes

Monday night’s cabinet reshuffle clarified a few things.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. This week’s Google search trends: Cabinet reshuffle‚ David Mabuza and Standard ... South Africa
  2. Cape Town is paying for national government failures‚ say officials South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE | Gupta mines to start operating tomorrow South Africa
  4. Expropriation ‘could trigger economic upheaval’. But will it? South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X