The two who sparked the most interest were David Mabuza‚ the new deputy president‚ and Bheki Cele‚ who became the police minister. They each received more than 50,000 searches.

Next was Bathabile Dlamini‚ the former Social Development Minister linked to the social grants debacle‚ who survived the Cabinet shakeup. She’s now Minister of Women in the Presidency‚ a move described by the Daily Maverick as “giving women the middle finger”.

Interest in state capture and the economy was reflected in the searches for Pravin Gordhan‚ the finance minister fired by Jacob Zuma (now himself no longer president) who is now the Public Enterprises minister‚ and for Malusi Gigaba who was removed as the finance minister and given his old job at the Home Affairs department.