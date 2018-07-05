South Africa

Cops nab Ford Ranger syndicate after high-speed chase

05 July 2018 - 16:00 By Jeff Wicks
A gang believed to be behind a string of bakkie thefts, crashed into a tree following a high speed chase by police in Durban on July 5, 2018.
Image: Supplied

An elusive gang of car thieves who would prey on Ford Rangers in Durban were nabbed on Thursday after leading police on a high-speed pursuit from the city centre to Glenwood.

It is understood that the gang were on their way to steal a car on Lilian Ngoyi Road in Windermere when they were intercepted by police.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers followed the gang’s hired Hyundai H1 van through the suburbs before trying to cut them off.

“When they tried to intercept the vehicle‚ the suspects sped off. A chase ensued‚ with officers and the gang exchanging gunfire‚” said Gwala.

“The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree at Frere Crescent before they abandoned the car and fled on foot.”

Fleet-footed cops managed to chase down the thieves.

Upon searching the vehicle‚ cops recovered Allen keys‚ a police scanner‚ a police radio handset‚ computer equipment and other implements used to break into cars.

