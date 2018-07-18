South Africa

Sir Richard Branson dedicates new aircraft to Madiba

18 July 2018 - 11:25 By Suthentira Govender
Sir Richard Branson and Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu during the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture at Wanderers Stadium on July 17, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Sir Richard Branson and Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu during the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture at Wanderers Stadium on July 17, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

In celebration of late former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary year‚ English business magnate Sir Richard Branson has named an aircraft in his latest fleet “Lady Freedom”.

Branson‚ founder of the Virgin Group - which has airline Virgin Atlantic in its stable - shares a birthday with Madiba‚ with whom he formed a 25-year bond.

According to the latest Virgin Atlantic blog post: “Nelson Mandela has been a great source of inspiration to countless people around the world and here at Virgin Atlantic‚ we are no exception.

“He was a good friend of Richard’s and the two even share their birthday.

WATCH |4 lessons from Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture

South Africans were enthralled as former American president Barack Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg on July 17 ...
Politics
19 hours ago

"To mark the 100th anniversary of his birth and to honour his legacy of freedom and equality‚ we’ve named our latest Boeing 787-9 Lady Freedom.”

The airline also announced that during the month of July it would redirect all its "Change for Children" on-board charity donations on the Heathrow to Johannesburg flights to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

“July 18 is Mandela Day‚ when we come together to remember a great man and call on everyone to help make the world a better place.

“This year it takes on a special significance because it marks what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday‚” the blog post read.

Branson was expected to join Graça Machel and Kofi Annan on the 2018 Walk Together at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

It’s a short and symbolic walk that "demonstrates a shared commitment to continuing Mandela’s long walk to freedom". 

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture, delivered this year by President Barack Obama, took place on July 17 2018. Here is everything you might have missed in 90 seconds.

READ MORE

Obama the perfect choice to deliver Mandela lecture

Former US president Barack Obama is the perfect choice to renew the Nelson Mandela legacy and promote active citizenry‚ the Nelson Mandela Foundation ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds

The annual Nelson Mandela lecture‚ delivered this year by President Barack Obama‚ took place on Tuesday. If you missed it‚ here is everything you ...
News
9 hours ago

'Grandad Mandela' fought to make SA like a packet of Jelly Tots

Nelson Mandela's daughter and great-grandchildren have written an inspiring children's book that explains Madiba's role in ending apartheid
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

The shirts that let Nelson Mandela wear freedom on his sleeve

Madiba's trademark technicolour shirts made a fashion statement. What they said is ‘I am not like any other leader. I’m setting a new stage’
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

No peace without land‚ says Patrick Lumumba at Nelson Mandela memorial lecture

Kenyan intellectual Patrick Lumumba said without land there would be no peace in Africa.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC fires party official for involvement in cash heists South Africa
  2. Kenya to launch Nairobi financial centre later this year-finmin Africa
  3. Hermanus reaches boiling point as protests continue South Africa
  4. Google braces itself for huge EU fine over Android Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X