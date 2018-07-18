Sir Richard Branson dedicates new aircraft to Madiba

In celebration of late former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary year‚ English business magnate Sir Richard Branson has named an aircraft in his latest fleet “Lady Freedom”.

Branson‚ founder of the Virgin Group - which has airline Virgin Atlantic in its stable - shares a birthday with Madiba‚ with whom he formed a 25-year bond.

According to the latest Virgin Atlantic blog post: “Nelson Mandela has been a great source of inspiration to countless people around the world and here at Virgin Atlantic‚ we are no exception.

“He was a good friend of Richard’s and the two even share their birthday.