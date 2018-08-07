Amid mounting criticism over the inclusion of convicted woman beater Mduduzi Manana in the Shevolution Africa’s event to mark gender-based violence‚ former education minister Manana has spoken out‚ saying he had no idea he would be headlined.

Manana’s face was plastered alongside that of deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for the the event‚ scheduled for Saturday‚ August 11. The event is titled "Legends United Against Gender-Based Violence"‚ with tickets costing between R1‚000 and R5‚000.

Manana on Tuesday issued a statement through his foundation‚ requesting that the Shevolution Africa group remove his face from its posters.

“The foundation was honoured to receive an invitation from Shevolution Africa but we were not aware that the event poster will carry the picture of the chairperson [Manana] and we have since advised the organisation to be sensitive to the public outcry and withdraw the event poster and any other material carrying his face‚” the Mduduzi Manana Foundation said.

Manana said he was invited to the event “given his recent assault action and new commitment to fight against gender-based violence and other discrimination against women”.