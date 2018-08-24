WATCH LIVE | Guptas, bribes & threats: Mcebisi Jonas testifies at state capture inquiry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Friday.

Advocate Phillip Mokoena will be leading evidence and is expected to ask Jonas detailed questions on how the Guptas in 2015 allegedly offered him the job of finance minister and a R600‚000 bribe that would balloon to R600-million should he accept.

Times Select understands that when Jonas takes the oath, he will for the first time publicly provide a full account of the meeting, including how Gupta allegedly threatened him after he declined the bribe offer.

Here's how the state capture story unfolded: