South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

WATCH LIVE | Guptas, bribes & threats: Mcebisi Jonas testifies at state capture inquiry

24 August 2018 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions when he testifies in the Zondo commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Friday.

Advocate Phillip Mokoena will be leading evidence and is expected to ask Jonas detailed questions on how the Guptas in 2015 allegedly offered him the job of finance minister and a R600‚000 bribe that would balloon to R600-million should he accept.

Times Select understands that when Jonas takes the oath, he will for the first time publicly provide a full account of the meeting, including how Gupta allegedly threatened him after he declined the bribe offer.

Here's how the state capture story unfolded:

The commission of inquiry into state capture will begin on August 20 2018. Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the State Capture story unfolded.

MORE

'Gupta threatened to kill me': Mcebisi Jonas's shocking revelations

Former deputy finance minister will provide his first public account of that 2015 meeting with the Guptas
Politics
3 hours ago

Mcebisi Jonas expected to face grilling at state capture inquiry

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to face tough questions to determine whether it is true that the Gupta family wanted to ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the state capture inquiry

The first witness in the commission of inquiry into state capture, Willie Mathebula, took the stand on August 21 2018. Sunday Times journalist ...
News
2 days ago

NPA's 'Gupta state capture' victory: Court refuses to throw out Estina case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has won a crucial victory in its “state capture” prosecution campaign – with the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel total shame': Adam Catzavelos apologises for k-word video South Africa
  2. Trump wrap: The furore just ain't simmering down South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Guptas, bribes & threats: Mcebisi Jonas testifies at state ... South Africa
  4. Alleged ISIS loyalists in court for botanists' murder South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘Donald pathological liar Trump’ - Malema responds to Trump’s tweet
Police release footage of dramatic helicopter crash
X