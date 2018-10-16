South Africa

Paperwork delays allow Christmas reprieve for Khanyile

16 October 2018 - 13:50 By Jeff Wicks
Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in court in Durban. File photo.
Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in court in Durban. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

#FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile – convicted on public violence charges in August - was given a brief reprieve when sentencing procedures were delayed on Tuesday.

Khanyile‚ a Durban University of Technology student‚ was a central figure in fee-free protests in 2015.

He was arrested during violent clashes with police and endured a protracted stay in prison while awaiting trial – eventually freed after lawyers petitioned the Constitutional Court.

This year he pleaded guilty to charges of public violence‚ failing to comply with a police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon and was summarily convicted by magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe.

On Tuesday the court heard that the state was still finalising Khanyile’s pre-sentencing report‚ a document used when assessing mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

He will appear in court again on January 28.

READ MORE

Don't let what happens to me deter you - Fees activist speaks ahead of sentencing

One is seated and giving some reflection on the struggles we continue to face as a generation.
News
17 hours ago

We will sleep at Union Buildings until we see Ramaphosa face to face‚ says convicted Fees Must Fall activist

Convicted Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile intends to sleep at the Union Buildings until he gets to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
1 month ago

Calls mount for student fee-hike protesters to get amnesty

The South African Union of Students has joined a growing chorus of calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to all student activists who ...
News
1 month ago

Habib should stand with #FeesMustFall students who've been criminally charged: Mcebo Dlamini

Student leader Mcebo Dlamini on Monday headed back to the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court‚ where he is due to go on trial for a string of charges ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Renewed clashes rock Comoros island Africa
  2. Fire Tom Moyane now, Nugent tells President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Rembrandt's 'The Night Watch' to be restored under the world's eye Sci-Tech
  4. South African woman 'smuggling heroin' arrested at hotel in Mauritius South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X