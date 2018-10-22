South Africa

SAHRC preliminary report into expired food due in January

22 October 2018 - 08:40 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Image: 123RF/Phanuwat Nandee

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to review public submissions on allegations that counterfeit or expired food is being sold in informal shops.

A month ago‚ the commission started an inquiry into the allegations that caused widespread violent lootings in the Soweto area. It soon emerged that these incidents were sparked by allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling fake or expired goods to the public.

The commission seeks to test the veracity of the allegations in order to determine whether fake or expired goods are being sold to the public‚ thus threatening the health and safety and human rights of Gauteng residents.

Friday was set as the due date for submissions.

“We did not receive a lot - but enough to compile a report‚” said Buang Jones‚ the provincial manager of the commission.

Rat droppings and rotten chicken found in food store blitz

Stacks of expired chicken‚ packets of powdered milk and canned food and a filthy kitchen are some of the discoveries made by a team of Nelson Mandela ...
News
4 days ago

“We will be reviewing the submissions and hope to have the provisional report by January.” The release of the provisional report will be submitted to all implicated parties for comment.

“Following their input‚ we will review them together with the evidence we attained and compile the final report‚” said Jones. Jones said it was important for the commission to conduct the inquiry as the right to safe food was a basic human right.

“Ours is to protect the human rights of the vulnerable‚ those who live in squalor and poverty‚” he said.

“It is imperative that we ensure that the rights to safe food and life are not infringed with.” 

Not enough inspectors to properly check spaza shop food

There are simply not enough inspectors to check on the food being sold by spaza shops in parts of Gauteng.
News
1 month ago

KZN authorities swoop on 'expired food' sellers

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal have begun a crackdown on the sale of expired food following a wave of xenophobic violence in Gauteng over rumours that ...
News
1 month ago

Human Rights Commission to hold inquiry into 'fake' food after Soweto protests

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will hold a two-day inquiry into the alleged sale of “fake” or expired food at foreign-owned shops.
News
1 month ago

Fishy 'sell-by' date at Checkers

As the “expired” food controversy was raging in South Africa last week‚ a Checkers employee apparently took it upon himself to extend the ...
News
1 month ago

Actually‚ it's perfectly legal to sell most food after it has 'expired'

Last week‚ while police and health inspectors were confiscating “expired” cooldrinks‚ maize meal‚ mayonnaise and other foods from foreign-owned shops ...
News
1 month ago

