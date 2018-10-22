The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to review public submissions on allegations that counterfeit or expired food is being sold in informal shops.

A month ago‚ the commission started an inquiry into the allegations that caused widespread violent lootings in the Soweto area. It soon emerged that these incidents were sparked by allegations that foreign-owned shops were selling fake or expired goods to the public.

The commission seeks to test the veracity of the allegations in order to determine whether fake or expired goods are being sold to the public‚ thus threatening the health and safety and human rights of Gauteng residents.

Friday was set as the due date for submissions.

“We did not receive a lot - but enough to compile a report‚” said Buang Jones‚ the provincial manager of the commission.