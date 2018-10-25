Sasol should grant all employees whose circumstances are comparable to beneficiaries of its Khanyisa share scheme access to the same benefits.

This demand was contained in a memorandum presented by Solidarity to Sasol on Thursday.

The union marched to Sasol headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ as it demanded that white employees be included in phase 2 of Sasol’s Khanyisa share scheme.

In its explanation for excluding white employees from the share scheme‚ Sasol said the intention of the share scheme was to create meaningful financial benefits for approximately 230‚000 black public shareholders and qualifying employees.

Sasol said it also wanted to achieve 25% direct and indirect black ownership of Sasol South Africa Limited.

In its memorandum‚ Solidarity said an employee share ownership plan‚ in terms of which shares were exclusively allocated on the basis of race - such as Khanyisa - violated the provisions of the Employment Equity Act.