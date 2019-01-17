Aggrieved parent 'wanted school fee discount', says suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher

Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen has taken a jab at one of the black parents who was offended by the supposed segregated seating of grade R pupils.

In her court papers asking for her suspension to be ruled unlawful, she indicated the father had a dispute with the school and her even before the start of the new school year on January 9.

She said the father had asked her about obtaining a 10% discount in school fees in early January.

This was a discount that some learners were historically entitled to receive. She agreed to check with school administrators, and was advised that it no longer applied. She conveyed this to him.

"He expressed his dissatisfaction."