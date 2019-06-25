Government admits funding for shelters not enough after CGE report

The social development department said government funding for shelters was insufficient, but it couldn't fight the “scourge of violence alone”.

“It needs all stakeholders to make sure that every South African lives in a free and safe South Africa,” department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said on Monday.

This comes after the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) released a report on Monday on the state of shelters in SA. It found inadequate funding was crippling the fight against gender-based violence.

Oliphant said: “The department acknowledges the challenge of inadequate funding and unit-cost disparities in various provinces as mentioned in the report.”

CGE chairperson Tamara Mathebula said at the release of the report in Johannesburg that funding for shelters was “not enough at all”.

“We are not just talking about gender-based violence. We’re talking about femicide, we're talking about rape. We’re talking about women who will run to a shelter with multiple stab wounds that would require more medical attention and a longer stay in the shelter.”

CGE commissioner Nthabiseng Moleko added: “Women found in shelters usually stay in abusive relationships because, primarily, they are dependent on the perpetrators. They stay in these dysfunctional relationships and their lives are at risk.”