WATCH | Durban man dies after maggot infestation in mouth

The video images of a maggot infestation inside the mouth of a 52-year-old Durban man who died this week will forever haunt his family.

The video of Sadek Ebrahim in a ward at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, has sent shock waves across social media since it went viral. Now the department of health has called for an investigation.

Ebrahim, who suffered a major stroke in 2014, leaving him unable to move and talk, died on Wednesday after he was admitted to the public hospital on June 19.

His son, Azaad, said his father's death could have been avoided.