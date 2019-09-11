Five chilling revelations from the trial of 'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed to TimesLIVE that it intends to conclude its case against 21-year-old rape accused Nicholas Ninow on Wednesday - and is gunning for life imprisonment.

His seven-year-old victim is also expected to give her version of events, which will be used to counter the allegedly inconsistent version previously given by Ninow.

Here are five spine-chilling details the court has heard in the last two days:

Ninow sat next the children's play area

A Dros employee, who testified against Ninow on condition of anonymity, told the court how he switched tables so he could be closer to the children's play area, shortly after he ordered beer and alcoholic shooters.

“When he arrived, I asked if he wanted a table for one or two, and he said two. He ordered Castle draft and went outside to smoke. He said he was waiting for someone,” she said.

According to the woman, the children were clearly visible from where he sat.