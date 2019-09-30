SA consumers 'disempowered' by private health care: Competition Commission

Health consumers are disempowered and have to choose between 22 medical aid schemes and more than 100 benefit options.

The average private medical aid user does not know that medical brokers charge monthly fees, hidden in the premium, and are supposed to offer continual service.

Unlike other consumer goods, such as a phone or car, where a buyer chooses one based on its price and quality, people buy heath care blindly. They don’t know what they are getting.

These are some of the findings of a six-year inquiry by the Competition Commission into competition, or lack thereof, in SA's private health-care industry.

The Health Care Market Inquiry started in 2014 and released its findings in Johannesburg on Monday.

Former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who headed a five-member panel, joked that he had been told it would last only two years.