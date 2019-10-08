'I have forgiven him' – eldest daughter of 'Springs monster' who abused her

The eldest daughter of the man dubbed the "Springs monster" says she has forgiven her father for the decade-long abuse she and her four siblings suffered at his hands.

“It was a long process, but I forgave him in my matric year last year,” daughter Landi said.

The 21-year-old was speaking about her book, Die Huis van Gruwels, on the Breakfast show with Martin Bester on Jacaranda FM.

The book details how their father abused and terrorised his five children over a decade.

The parents kept their children locked up in their house in Springs‚ east of Johannesburg.

Police arrived at their house in 2014 after the son escaped and ran to a neighbour for help.

The man, who was described as a sadist and psychopath during the court case, was sentenced to an effective 35 years in jail in October last year. His ex-wife and their mother received a five-year suspended sentence.

Landi told Jacaranda FM that her father had more than 30 cameras in the house to watch their every move.

She said they had money, but not for the things they needed in the house.

“It was not normal for us to get clothes or anything.”