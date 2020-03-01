South Africa

Police officer killed in Gauteng, two more wounded in KZN

01 March 2020 - 10:40 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A police officer was killed in Gauteng, while two others were wounded in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A man has been arrested for killing a police detective in Gauteng, while two police constables in KwaZulu-Natal are in hospital after being shot.

“Yesterday [Saturday] at about 10.30am, a police detective attached to Garsfontein SAPS in Gauteng was allegedly killed by the suspect he and his two colleagues were arresting on a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH),” police said in a statement.

According to police, three detectives from Garsfontein had been following up on information regarding a suspect who was wanted on a case of assault to do grievous bodily harm.

“On arrival at the corner of Garsfontein and Rubenstein roads, the members approached the suspect who then started pelting the police with stones. On trying to apprehend the suspect, he (the suspect) managed to grab one of the member’s firearm and fatally shot him. The other members managed to retaliate resulting in the suspect being shot and wounded,” said the police.

The man sustained a gunshot wound during a shoot-out with the police and was taken to hospital, where he is under police guard.

'Drunk driver' arrested after metro cop killed at Soweto roadblock

A Johannesburg metro police officer was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into him on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

He is due to appear in court on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder as soon as he is medically fit to do so.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has condemned the incident and has called on detectives to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.

“The detectives that were with the deceased member must be commended for applying the necessary force to apprehend the man that allegedly attacked them and subsequently killed the detective constable,” said Sitole.

Sitole has directed the province's police management of the province to further ensure that the colleagues of the deceased member be afforded the necessary debriefing and counselling.

In  a separate incident, shortly after midnight on Sunday, three constables were patrolling in the vicinity of Esakhaleni shopping centre in Esikhawini, Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal, when they were shot at.

“Two members were wounded and the third member managed to escape unscathed.

“One of the constables, a female, is in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to her face and abdomen,” police said.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

