Reintegrate or be repatriated, home affairs warns refugees

Motsoaledi said that the only way forward was to reintegrate the refugees back into the communities they lived in before the protest action. This was the consensus in various meetings facilitated by SAHRC between different state departments and stakeholders, he said.

“The countries they want to go to are not ready to welcome them.”

He said Namibia “has put it in writing to me” and the Canadian authorities had confirmed that people applying for asylum in a third country (not their country of origin or South Africa) “must do so as individuals and not as a group”.

The City of Cape Town told the committee that it planned to return to the Western Cape High Court on March 17. This is in a bid to bring an end to the occupation by refugees around Greenmarket Square.

On February 17, judge Daniel Thulare granted an interim order that effectively prohibited refugees who are staying inside and outside the Central Methodist Mission from living on the street.

On March 1, the city enforced its bylaws and removed the refugees from the square. They are now camping in the street a few metres away from the central Cape Town police station.

The city’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, told the committee that most of the protesting refugees were not unemployed and destitute “as they want people to believe”.

He said he had seen some of them hailing Ubers to their homes and workplaces in areas like Parow and Goodwood.