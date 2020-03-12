From first reports to man in critical condition: how coronavirus has changed life in SA

On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.

Here’s how coronavirus has changed life in the country.

First confirmed case

A 38-year-old man visited Italy with his wife in February.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the man, from KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for the virus soon after returning.

“ They were part of a group of 10 people and arrived back in SA on March 1.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered these to the testing laboratory,” Mkhize said.