South Africa

From first reports to man in critical condition: how coronavirus has changed life in SA

12 March 2020 - 11:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni

On Thursday, the health ministry confirmed four new Covid-19 infections after testing more than 500 people, bringing the number of confirmed cases in SA to 17.

Here’s how coronavirus has changed life in the country.

First confirmed case

A 38-year-old man visited Italy with his wife in February.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the man, from KwaZulu-Natal, tested positive for the virus soon after returning.

“ They were part of a group of 10 people and arrived back in SA on March 1.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered these to the testing laboratory,” Mkhize said.

First case of coronavirus detected in SA

A 38-year-old SA man, who recently returned from Italy with his wife, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
News
6 days ago

Six more cases confirmed

In less than a week, Mkhize confirmed six more cases.

He said a further four people were part of the group that returned from Italy. The first three patients were also from the group, which included three people from KZN and one from Gauteng.

Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven

National health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Monday confirmed the additional cases, meaning seven people have now tested positive.
News
2 days ago

Panic-buying 

Hand sanitisers, hand wipes, face masks and disinfectants have been flying off the shelves since the outbreak was confirmed.

Dis-Chem's national clinic manager, Lizeth Kruger, told the Sunday Times that the national chain had sold more hand sanitisers, hand wipes and medical face masks than it had in six months.

“People just panicked and started stocking up. I witnessed a shopper purchasing about 50 hand sanitisers and a trolley full of face masks. Social media fake news also didn't help the situation, as people just started buying.”

Stores run out of masks, wipes amid panic buying over coronavirus

Hand sanitisers, hand wipes and medical face masks have vanished from the shelves of many pharmacies as South Africans resort to panic buying ...
News
4 days ago

Coronavirus tests

On Monday, Lancet Laboratories announced it would allow private tests for Covid-19.

According to the Sunday Times, the test would cost about R1,200 and was open to people who had been referred by a doctor.

EWN reported that Lancet Laboratories had since clarified that the cost was R1,400.

Many citizens argued that those who couldn't afford it would suffer.

Mzansi slams coronavirus test price: What happens to those who don’t have R1,200?

'What happens to the vast majority of South Africans who don’t have R1,200 laying around?' asks Mzansi.
News
2 days ago

Another six cases

In the additional six cases, four of those infected are in Gauteng.

One is a 33-year-old woman, who returned from Italy on March 1. Then there is a couple, aged 34 and 33, who travelled to Germany and returned to SA on March 9. The fourth is a 57-year-old man, who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to SA on March 9.

The remaining patients are a 40-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal, who travelled to Portugal and returned to SA on March 7, and a 36-year-old man from the Western Cape, who travelled to multiple countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey. He returned to SA on March 9.

Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in SA
News
1 day ago

Critical conditions

One of the Gauteng patients is in a “critical condition”.

'Critical' Gauteng coronavirus patient is 57-year-old with renal disease

The Gauteng health department is "worried" about the health of one of the province's coronavirus patients, who was confirmed to be in a critical ...
News
23 hours ago

Four new cases

On Thursday, the health ministry announced that SA had 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). 

One is a 38-year-old man from Durban who travelled to the UK and returned to SA on March 7.

There is a 27-year-old woman from Mpumalanga who travelled to the US. She also returned to SA on March 7.

A 43-year-old man from Johannesburg who travelled to New York, via Dubai, and returned to SA on March 8 has also tested positive.

The fourth is a 32-year-old man who came into contact with a Chinese businessman.

“This is the first case of local transmission, as all others have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said health ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi.

Coronavirus infections in SA up to 17

The number of coronavirus infections in South Africa has increased to 17, the health ministry announced on Thursday
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  3. Hawks nab another senior eThekwini official in R389m tender probe South Africa
  4. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa
  5. Busisiwe Mkhwebane roasted as court finds for Cyril Ramaphosa in Bosasa matter South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X