South Africa

Mzansi thanks Zweli Mkhize for his leadership after revealing he tested negative for coronavirus

02 April 2020 - 19:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africans have praised health minister Zweli Mkhize's leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.
South Africans have praised health minister Zweli Mkhize's leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday received an outpouring of support and appreciation for his leadership after he revealed that he tested negative for Covid-19 — and admitted that he struggles with asthma and sinus problems.

Before SA registered its first coronavirus case three weeks ago, the minister updated the nation about the country's state of readiness for the pandemic.

Since then, he has kept citizens informed of new developments through regular press conferences and social media posts.

Mkhize's calm demeanour and consistency throughout the crisis has been applauded.

SA currently has 1,380 Covid-19 cases. More than 44,000 coronavirus tests have so far been conducted across the country.  

READ MORE:

You don't have to wear face masks, but you should: Zweli Mkhize

Everyone should wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, says health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
News
1 day ago

Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing

The minister says the lockdown is for the benefit of all South Africans
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: Mkhize warns of 'calm before a heavy and devastating storm'

Despite a slowing down in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the current lull could be the ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  4. Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X