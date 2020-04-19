IN PICTURES | Lockdown on a Sunday in the streets of Johannesburg

While Sundays are normally quiet this is what he found ...

Pastor George together with the City of Johannesburg and Meals on Wheels feeding over 600 homeless people breakfast, lunch, supper on a daily basis.

Food is given to all those who need a meal at Berea Park, Worldview Park, Jet and Shoprite in Raleigh Street.

One homeless resident, Patricia Maposa, who was at the Meals on Wheels feeding centre in Yeoville, commented that she “is hungry and is impatient” for the lockdown to end.