COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools
May 12 2020 - 06:52
Zero income and bills piling up: Jozi bartender on lockdown
He's had to borrow money to pay rent. His emotions are all over the place. He just wants things to be normal again.
But with the government implementing strict lockdown regulations, serving alcohol is unlikely to happen any time soon. One Jozi bartender, who chose to remain anonymous, doesn't know what the future will bring. At stake are his livelihood, his home and his mental health.
May 12 2020 - 06:52
WATCH | Zweli Mkhize on Cuban doctors: 'We welcome their presence'
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he does not understand the negative sentiment towards the Cuban doctors in SA as they came to the country "out of their love for humanity".
Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape on Monday and said the Cuban doctors would be sent to the area to help with hotspots that have been identified.
He cautioned against negative criticism of the delegation, explaining that SA should be grateful to have their expertise.
May 12 2020 - 06:21
Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools
Gauteng and the Western Cape are the only two provinces that are ready to reopen schools.
This is what the MECs of education from the nine provincial education departments told basic education minister Angie Motshekga during a meeting to discuss the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.
Grade 12 and 7 pupils are tentatively expected back in classrooms on June 1.
May 12 2020 - 06:00
Funerals still causing a headache in the Eastern Cape
Funerals are continuing to prove a headache in the fight against the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that the biggest challenges facing the province were “social activities, particularly funerals”.
He said travel between the Western Cape and Eastern Cape for funerals was particularly problematic. He said the two provinces - where the vast majority of the country’s new cases were emanating from - were “operating like an ecosystem” and the numbers were showing an upward trajectory.