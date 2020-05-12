COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools

May 12 2020 - 06:52

WATCH | Zweli Mkhize on Cuban doctors: 'We welcome their presence'

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he does not understand the negative sentiment towards the Cuban doctors in SA as they came to the country "out of their love for humanity".

Mkhize was in the Eastern Cape on Monday and said the Cuban doctors would be sent to the area to help with hotspots that have been identified.

He cautioned against negative criticism of the delegation, explaining that SA should be grateful to have their expertise.