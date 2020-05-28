'Let those who want to be at church do what works for them': Mboro defends churches reopening
Incredible Happenings church leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has weighed in on the reopening of churches and other places of worship from June 1, claiming they are an essential service to those who rely on them for emotional and spiritual support.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday evening that places of worship could hold services from June 1, if they follow safety protocols. These include limiting the amount of people to 50 or less, sanitising buildings before and after services, and social distancing.
The decision has split opinions, with many arguing that church is not an essential service and could lead to the further spread of Covid-19.
Speaking to TimesLIVE hours after the announcement, Mboro defended the president's decision.
“Every day, the children are out playing in the streets and yet the church is made to be the most dangerous place, when in fact there is order in the church,” he said.
“Some people drink, some smoke and some use drugs to get through their issues. Let those who want to be at church do what works for them.”
Mboro denied claims that church leaders who are in support of the president's decision are selfish and simply seeking to make money at the expense of those they lead.
“Those who say that are anti-church. Churches have programmes that are aimed at helping people in need during this crisis. It’s all about how we lift them out of poverty. No one helps people like the church - and I’m not only talking about food parcels.”
He said the church has always been an important and responsible part of society and would continue to be - even in the face of the pandemic.
Mboro said come Sunday June 7, congregants at Incredible Happenings will sanitise their hands upon entering and exiting the premises and observe a safe distance between each other.
“People will leave the church empowered, knowing what they must do to protect themselves. They will know how serious coronavirus is.”
Mboro said he plans to adhere to the rules as minimising overcrowding during services will be crucial.
“We will stick to the limited number of people allowed to congregate. We'll also consider hosting separate services and limiting each to two hours. Congregants who have cars will be encouraged to praise from their cars - because the main thing is that they get the message.”