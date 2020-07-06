200,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed in SA, as 8,975 new infections recorded

South Africa marked another sombre Covid-19 milestone on Monday night, as cases passed the 200,000 mark.

Only 14 other countries have now recorded more cases of the respiratory illness.

There were 8,975 new cases of the virus reported since Sunday, taking the national total from 196,750 cases to 205,721 - and in the process passing Germany (which recorded about 300 new cases in the same period) to become the 15th or 14th worst-hit country in the world in terms of total cases.

SA recorded its first confirmed Covid-19 case on March 5, when a 38-year-old male who travelled to Italy with his wife tested positive. Twenty-two days later, the first fatality was reported.

On June 6, SA had 45,973 confirmed cases - meaning that there has been a 159,748 increase in the past month.