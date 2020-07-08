South Africa

Prominent soapie actor arrested in Polokwane for 'illicit cigarette sales'

08 July 2020 - 15:40 By Ernest Mabuza
Police swooped on suspects selling illicit cigarettes in Polokwane on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Police swooped on suspects selling illicit cigarettes in Polokwane on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Police arrested a person whom they described as a 44-year-old prominent soapie actor, and four others for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes on Wednesday.

"Members of the Hawks received a tip-off about suspects who were selling illicit cigarettes at a Polokwane taxi rank," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke.

"An early morning operation was conducted wherein the five suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband." 

Maluleke said the team seized 45 cartoons of Remington Gold cigarettes worth around  R12,000, as well as R9,681 in cash.

"The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act and dealing in illicit cigarettes."

READ MORE:

Illicit cigarette stash found in car belonging to cop involved in crash

A 42-year-old Limpopo police constable and an accomplice have been arrested after they were found in possession of illicit cigarettes worth around ...
News
1 day ago

10 Chatsworth cops smoked out in cigarette and cash busts

Ten policemen from Chatsworth, south of Durban, were bust by a team of detectives in two separate cases involving the alleged theft of cash and ...
News
6 days ago

Durban cops arrested for theft of cigarettes and corruption granted bail

Eleven Durban police officers who were arrested on charges of theft and corruption - in two separate cigarette-related cases - have been granted bail.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mansion sold to settle tax bill over 'gift' News
  2. 'I'd rather risk Covid-19 at home than die in Joburg': interprovincial travel ... South Africa
  3. ‘We have underestimated airborne transmission of Covid-19’, says Wits professor ... South Africa
  4. ‘There. Are. No. Beds.’ - Doctor tells terrifying truth of SA’s Covid-19 crisis South Africa
  5. Herman Mashaba weighs in on claims that South Africans are lazy South Africa

Latest Videos

1.5 million gravesites being prepared as Gauteng braces for Covid-19 peak
112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
X