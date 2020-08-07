Guided and walking tours under lockdown level 3: what you need to know

Guided tours and walking tours during level 3 lockdown are now fully legal.

On Thursday, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gazetted the new regulations, which now allow for two to share a room when travelling for leisure purposes.

Individuals are permitted to travel for leisure as long it is within the province in which they live.

Kubayi-Ngubane said no more than two people are allowed to occupy a room unless the occupants are a nuclear family, which consists of two parents and up to two children.

Like with any other sectors, tour operators are required to keep detailed records, including ID numbers and telephone numbers of participants, and those must be handed over to the minister, should they be demanded.

Tour guides, or “a person managing a guided tour”, are also made responsible for keeping their guests safe and should ensure that the loading capacity of guided tour vehicles and other modes of public transport comply with the directions issued by transport minister Fikile Mbalula in respect of the loading capacity of public transport vehicles.