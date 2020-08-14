IN PICTURES | Tembisa Hospital CEO pained by slurs and accusations, opens up

In November and December last year, as many as 17 babies contracted klebsiella at the Tembisa Hospital. Ten of them would die.

Just as the facility, in Ekurhuleni, started to get back on track after the outbreak, it was called into action to aggressively respond to the coronavirus pandemic - and this in Gauteng, the country's Covid-19 epicentre. Limited resources had to be stretched to respond to the crisis.

The hospital was then thrust into a social media scandal in June after a Covid-19 patient, Shonisani Lethole, died just days after tweeting health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to complain that he was starving, having allegedly not been fed for 48 hours. While an official report is awaited, it has emerged that the patient's claim was untrue. The Sunday Independent reported Lethole was served hospital food but wrote his tweet out of anger because he was denied having the Nando's takeaway which was brought to him by a family member.

Mogaladi said it was “very stressful because you do not want to preside over an institution that is actually perceived as being [a] killer or being indifferent to the welfare of society”.

He said the biggest, most consistent, problem was that demand for service outstripped the hospital's capacity.

It is the only hospital in north Ekurhuleni, and services a population of 1.2-million. It has a bed capacity of 840, and 2,050 staff. It is largely surrounded by informal settlements.